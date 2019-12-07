Udupi inches closer to goal of recycling plastic waste

A training on laying roads with the plastic waste, segregated from solid waste, will be held in Udupi on December 10, Zilla Panchayat President Dinaker Babu said.

“Vasudevan from Madurai, an expert, will conduct the training camp,’’ Babu told members at the monthly KDP (Karnataka Development Programme) meeting organised in ZP Hall on Friday.

Babu said the training would be attended by all the ZP members, PWD officials, officials from Panchayat Raj engineering division and other departments involved in the construction of roads. “The training would help the district get rid of plastic menace in a scientific manner.”

Babu said all gram panchayats across the district have been asked to segregate dry waste from the waste collected during the house-to-house drive from January 1, 2020. The panchayats were informed in advance to identity places to stock the segregated waste, he added.

He instructed the officials to set right the underground drainage problem and prevent pollution of 150 open wells in 400 houses in Ambalapadi and Kadekar localities.

PWD officials said that under a government-sponsored programme, works on 119 bridges were completed while work was progressing in another 117 bridges.

Tenders were floated for 97 additional bridges and 83 among them were on the verge of being approved.

DDPI said that mid-day meal was being served in 954 schools across the district. As many as 15 children have been enrolled into classes from first to fifth and 13 were readmitted to high schools. All children hailed from migratory families, he added.