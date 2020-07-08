Undeclared bandh-like situation in Gonikoppa

There is a situation of an undeclared bandh in Gonikoppa as several regions have been sealed either by the administration or by the people, as a precautionary measure against the spread of Covid-19.

On Wednesday, local residents led by Gram Panchayat former president Shivakumar sent back the vehicles ferrying labourers from Booditittu, Alluru and Panchavalli regions in Periyapattana to the coffee plantations in Gonikoppa. The move by the people left the daily wage plantation labourers disappointed.

Health officer tests positive

People called for a voluntary bandh in Ponnampet as well. Nethaji extension in Ponnampet town has been sealed after the taluk health officer was tested positive for Covid-19.

As a result, residents of the area had to struggle to get essential items such as milk and groceries. The people complained that the officials are not responding to their problems.

The residents, meanwhile, pointed out that the Asha workers are hesitating to visit the sealed areas, as they are not provided with PPE kits.