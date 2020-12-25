Untimely rain worries farmers in Kodagu

The sudden and untimely rain in Kodagu has put paddy and coffee growers to hardship.

The sudden rain has washed away the paddy crops that were harvested and left to dry.

About 50 mm rain had lashed Kuyyangeri in Kumbaladalu. The stagnant water in the paddy fields has damaged the crops. The farmers were seen trying to shift the soaked paddy to the yard on Friday.

The rain had also lashed Kottamudi, Palooru, Bettageri and Heravanadu areas.

A majority of the farmers in these villages had completed harvesting the standing paddy crops.

As harvested paddy was left in the field to dry, the sudden downpour has damaged paddy along with the straw.

The sudden shower has also affected the coffee harvest. The harvested bean that was kept for drying has been washed away.

“We had a good crop this year. However, the untimely rain is playing spoilsport for the drying of the coffee beans,” said a coffee grower.