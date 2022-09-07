Updated e-aasthi to help get e-khata for land in Mangaluru in 7-10 days

With a recent modification of e-aasthi, which will be made available to the public with effect from September 12, Mangaluru citizens would be able to get their property e-khata within seven to 10 days of submitting an application.

The e-aasthi is an online management system that keeps all records related to a property, including ownership, transactions, and status. During the launch of the modified version—with Mangaluru as the pilot project—Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) Commissioner Akshy Sridhar said the modified version will be extended to all other corporations in the state after looking at its success in Mangaluru. The e-aasthi website modification was initiated by the e-governance department for simplifying the e-aasthi software for the benefit of the citizens.

Since the launch of e-aasthi in 2020, the MCC has issued 23,000 e-khatas. However, processing the applications was taking too long, and several other technical glitches were delaying the issuing of e-khata by up to two to three months.

Currently, the e-aasthi server is with the Karnataka Municipal Data Society. The existing database and service was now being migrated to the state data centre of the National Informatics Centre.

The new e-aasthi version is citizen-centric. From the department, it moves to the citizen for initiation of application and identifying the property on the ground. A user-friendly map, based mobile application, is designed to be used by the citizens for locating their respective properties and applying for e-khata.

Using the link https://eaasthi.karnataka.gov.in/citizen/, applicants must upload the property’s photo from the spot to apply for a khata.

After uploading the photo, the applicant has to visit MangaloreOne centre and apply for an e-khata. The MangaloreOne centre, enabled with the e-aasthi software, will collect the papers from the applicants who have located their properties on the map. The MCC already has a comprehensive list of the properties under its jurisdiction, including a map of 20 wards through drone survey that was conducted as a part of the waterfront project.

After receiving the supporting documents, including title deeds, which are uploaded to the software, it will reach the section concerned in the MCC where the e-khata will be processed within the time frame.

Based on the size of the property, the applications are delegated to appropriate officers and e-khata would then be issued within seven to 10 days. The approved e-khata can be downloaded from the portal.

According to Mangaluru Mayor Premananda Shetty, modification in the e-aasthi has made governance efficient. He said that earlier officials had to visit the property to survey it. Because there is a shortage of staff, the survey process was taking too long.

Further, there were issues with the server as well. After the challenges with issuing e-khata on time came to the notice of the state government, district-in-charge secretary V Ponnuraj, who is also Secretary to the Government of Karnataka DPAR (e-Governance), chaired a meeting in the district and called for the software modification and taking Mangaluru as a pilot project.

There were some e-khata applications pending, which will be processed by this weekend, Shetty said.