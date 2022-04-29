Vandana awards conferred

Vandana awards conferred on Bhojaraj Vamanjoor, Aravind Bolar

DHNS
DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Apr 29 2022, 23:04 ist
  • updated: Apr 29 2022, 23:19 ist
Vandana Award was conferred on theatre and cinema artistes Bhojaraj Vamanjoor and Aravind Bolar in Mangaluru.

Eminent Tulu Theatre stalwarts and popular cine artistes Bhojaraj Vamanjoor and Aravind Bolar were presented with the Rotary Annual state-level 'Vandana Award' at Kanara Club.

The award is in recognition of their achievements and in appreciation of their invaluable contributions in the field of Tulu, art and culture. The award is jointly instituted by the Rotary Club of Mangalore Central and the Rotaract Club of Mangalore City.

Commissioner of Police N Shashi Kumar lauded the Rotary Clubs community service rendered by Rotary and recognised the achievers.

Mangaluru citizens are peace lovers and obey law and order, he said.

Chairman of the Award Selection Committee, Dr Devdas Rai, in his introductory address, revealed that the annual Vandana Award is conferred on exemplary achievers and is a part of the club's vocational service project.

Responding to the felicitations, Aravind and Bhojaraj expressed their gratitude to Rotary Club and said it was an honour to accept the awards, which are very valuable among the awards they had won.

President Ramashesha Shetty presided over the function.

Vandana Award
Bhojaraj Vamanjoor
Aravind Bolar
Mangaluru

