Video of BJP MLA's stand on Muslims goes viral

After the video went viral on social media, some have lauded the MLA and some have slammed him

Naina J A, DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Mar 15 2023, 12:00 ist
  • updated: Mar 15 2023, 12:13 ist
Credit: DH Photo

A video clip of Moodbidri MLA Umanath Kotian taking exception to BJP’s stand on Muslims went viral on social media.

Speaking at a gathering of minorities in Kinnigoli a few days ago, the MLA said, “I am a straightforward person. Many BJP leaders say that Muslims and Christians do not work for the party. Accordingly, the party should not work for their welfare. But I have helped masjids, madrasas and churches to get funds for development works. Recently, I asked the chief minister Rs 5 crore for the development of mosques and churches and the CM has assured Rs 2.5 crore. I have visited several mosques.” 

He appealed to vote for those who worked for their welfare.

After the video went viral on social media, some lauded the MLA while some slammed him.

