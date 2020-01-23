Video of DC ‘abusing’ RI goes viral

A video clip showing Chikkamagaluru Deputy Commissioner upset over the Revenue Inspector in Kalasa, has been doing rounds on social media.

The incident took place in Hirebailu village on Wednesday evening when the deputy commissioner, along with revenue officials paid a visit to the flood-hit areas, for an inspection.

In Hirebailu, Ravindra Bhat, a local vendor, complained that a payment of Rs 11,000 towards the groceries supplied to the relief centre, has not been made till date. Also, another person Niranjan Shetty complained that an amount of Rs 10,000 towards the rental charges of his jeep which was used to ferry the officials to the relief centres for a week, has not been paid.

When Deputy Commissioner Dr Bagadi Gautham sought an explanation from Revenue Inspector Ajjegowda on the issue, the latter replied that he has handed over the amount to Idakini gram panchayat development officer. The Idakini PDO who was present at the spot said he has disbursed the amount received from revenue inspector, to the concerned. He is not aware of the unpaid bills, the PDO said.

Deputy Commissioner, who grew furious, took Revenue Inspector Ajjegowda to task and allegedly abused him. However, Mudigere Tahsildar and Taluk Panchayat Executive Officer consoled the deputy commissioner, the eyewitnesses said. It is also been alleged that the deputy commissioner tried to slap the revenue inspector.

Deputy Commissioner Dr Bagadi Gautham clarified that he has not tried to assault anyone. During the inspection, it was found that the clearance of the bills pertaining to flood relief measures has been pending. Clarifications were sought from the Revenue Inspector and the PDO concerned regarding the same and the related documents were

inspected.

The Revenue Inspector did not turn up at his office on Thursday and stayed at his residence in Chikkamagaluru. His mobile phone was switched off during the entire day.