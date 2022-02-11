Video of students offering namaz inside classroom goes viral

Video clippings of a few Muslim students allegedly offering namaz inside a classroom at Government Higher Primary School at Ankathadka in Kadaba taluk have gone viral on social media.

Students in classes seven and five had offered mass prayers inside the classrooms last Friday. Now, the incident has come to light and has been opposed by the local residents.

As the video clipping went viral, officials from the education department and Bellare police visited the spot.

School headmistress Jalaja said, "The incident of offering namaz had not come to the notice of teachers last Friday. As soon as the issue came to our notice, we have directed students not to engage in such activities."

Parents of a few children had sought permission from the school to allow students to visit the mosque to offer prayers on Friday. No permission was given to offer namaz inside the school, she said.

"We had asked the parents to accompany children to the mosque on Friday noon and later drop them back to school. The students had offered namaz after locking the door. A parents meeting has been convened at the school at 10 am on February 12," said SDMC president Praveen Ankathadka.

BEO Lokesh C said, "As soon as the incident came to my notice, I directed the cluster resource person to visit the school to collect information and submit a report on the same."