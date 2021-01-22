Village assistant held for taking bribe

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) police arrested a village assistant attached to Maragodu Gram Panchayat while he was accepting money for changing the name in the RTC. The arrested is H S Mani.

It is said that Govindaraju’s wife had submitted documents to Mani to change the name in the RTC after the death of her husband.

However, Mani had demanded Rs 3,000. Later, he called her and sought Rs 2,500 to process the applications.

The woman submitted a complaint to the ACB, who in turn trapped him while he was accepting the bribe.