Violation of Covid-19 protocol by dist official condemned

The locals and tourists have opposed the move by Assistant Commissioner Iswar Kumar Kandoo, his family members and his colleagues who have allegedly violated the Covid-19 appropriate behaviour and protocol, by taking part in river rafting in River Cauvery in Dubare.

On Saturday, Iswar, his family members and his department staff had enjoyed rafting in the river, even though river rafting was banned as per an order issued by the government, as a part of precautionary measure against Covid-19.

The tourism department had cancelled river rafting in Dubare. However, the official had allegedly used his influence to break the rule. The official and his family went on river rafting for 7 km, starting from Dubare.

The public has condemned the move by officials in a responsible position for violating the order and Covid-19 protocol while an official like him is supposed to ensure the implementation of government orders.

The tourists who had arrived at Dubare too registered their protest against the same.