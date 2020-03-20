Virus scare: Konkan railway, SR cancel trains

The Konkan Railway Corporation Limited has decided to cancel the trains due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Train No 10215 Madgaon Jn - Ernakulam Jn Weekly Express is cancelled on March 22 and 29 and Train No 10216 Ernakulam Jn - Madgaon Jn Weekly Express is cancelled on March 23 and 30.

Train No 70103 / 70104 Pernem – Madgaon Jn - Pernem DEMU Passenger (Except Sunday) is cancelled till March 31.

Due to poor patronage in the wake of Covid-19, Southern Railway, Palakkad Division, has cancelled a few train services.

They are the service of Train No 16565 Yesvantpur – Mangalore Central Weekly Express Train on March 22 and 29; Train No 16566 Mangalore Central – Yesvantpur Weekly Express Train on March 23 and 30; Train No 10215 Mangalore Central - Ernakulam Weekly Super fast Express Train on March 22 and 29 and Train No 10216 Ernakulam – Mangalore Central Weekly Super fast Express on March 23 and 30.

Further, Train No 16355 Kochuveli – Mangalore Junction Antyodaya Express, scheduled to leave Kochuveli on March 21, 26 and 28 and Train No 16356 Mangalore Junction–Kochuveli Antyodaya Express, scheduled to leave Mangalore Junction on March 22, 27 and 29 are cancelled.

The service of Train No 12082 Thiruvananthapuram – Kannur Janshatabdi Express is fully cancelled on March 20, 22, 23, 25, 26, 27, 29 and 30.

The service of Train No 12081 Kannur – Thiruvananthapuram Janshatabdi Express is fully cancelled on March 21, 23, 24, 26, 27, 28, 30 and 31.

The service of Train No 22609 Mangalore Central-Coimbatore Intercity Super Fast Express is cancelled till March 31.

The service of Train No 22610 Coimbatore-Mangalore Central Intercity Express from March 21 and April 1 is fully cancelled.

The service of Train No 16630 Mangalore Central – Thiruvanananthapuram Malabar Express till March 31 is cancelled.

The service of Train No 16629 Thiruvanananthapuram – Mangalore Central Malabar Express journey commencing on March 21 to April 1 is cancelled.

The service of Train No 12223 Lokmanya Tilak Terminus – Ernakulam Duronto Express journey commencing on March 21, 24, 28, 31 is cancelled.

The service of Train No 12224 Ernakulam - Mumbai Lokmanya Tilak Duronto Express journey commencing on March 22, 25, 29 and March 1 is cancelled.

The service of Train No 12698 Thiruvananthapuram - Chennai Central Super Fast Weekly Express journey commencing on March 21 and 28 is cancelled.

The service of Train No 12697 Puratchi Thalaivar Dr M G Ramachandran Central Railway station -Thiruvanthapuram Central Weekly Express journey commencing on March 22 and 29 is fully cancelled.

Concession withdrawn

In view of health advisory issued regarding Covid-19 and to discourage passengers from undertaking non-essential travel, it has been decided as a special case that no concessional UTS or PRS Ticket for all categories of passengers except students, four categories of Divyangjan and 11 categories of patients will be issued. This shall be applicable to all the tickets booked on or after Friday till further advice.