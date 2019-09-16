Waive flood victims’ loans: Mudigere APMC director

Mudigere APMC Director M C Nagesh has urged the state government to waive the loans borrowed by flood victims from cooperative banks.

Speaking to reporters, he said that the elected representatives and officials have failed to report on the extent of damage incurred to coffee, pepper and arecanut plantations following landslides and flood in the district. The government is delaying the rehabilitation of the victims.

He said the natural calamity victims are in distress having loss farmland and houses. The farmers are resorting to suicide following a delay in the paying of compensation for the loss.

He said coffee estates in Tripura, Hanthooru, Oorubage and Taruve Gram Panchayats in Mudigere taluk has been destroyed in landslides and rain. Unfortunately, the elected representatives and officials have not visited the spot.

District In-charge Minister C T Ravi and MLA M P Kumaraswamy should take up the responsibility of ensuring that compensation is paid to the farmers.