The supply of water is likely to be disrupted on Tuesday and Wednesday, with Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) planning to take up works on plugging a major leak in the pipeline drawing water from Thumbe vented dam.

MCC in a press release stated that water supply will be disrupted in areas including Suratkal, Panambur, Kulai, Kana, Katipalla, NITK, Sasihitlu, Car Street, Kottara Chowki, parts of Kudroli bunder and Kodialbail from Tuesday (8 am) to Wednesday (8 am).