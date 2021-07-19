Waterfalls regain their glory in Kodagu

With bountiful rain in Kodagu, the waterfalls have regained their glory in the district.

Cascading down the hilly ranges amid the greenery, these waterfalls have been attracting tourists to the district.

With the unlock guidelines, tourists have started heading to the district.

Even the resorts and homestays are also available for tourists to stay in the district. Monsoon is the time when waterfalls are in their natural glory.

Abbey Falls is situated near Madikeri. It does not go dry during summer.

The pristine waterfalls provides a visual treat for the visitors. One has to traverse through a coffee estate to reach the falls.

Chelavara Falls situated near Napoklu is 30 km away from the district headquarters.

Irpu Falls is situated 5 km away from Kutta village situated on the periphery of Nagarahole National Park. The waterfalls cascades from Brahmagiri Betta from a height of 120 feet.

Mallalli Falls has regained its glory following incessant rain in the district. Tourists are visiting the falls in hordes of late.

Water falling from a height of 150 feet is the cynosure of all eyes, especially for the past few days.

The waterfalls regains its glory when Pushpagiri hillock gets rainfall. A large number of tourists visit Mallalli Falls to enjoy its beauty.

Chingara Falls in Yavakapadi and Onachalu Falls on Galibeedu Road have also been attracting tourists.

The people travelling to Karike get a visual treat with several waterfalls cascading down the hillocks by the side of the road. The distance between Bhagamandala and Karike is 7 km.

The road passes through the Talacauvery Wildlife Protection area. Amid the greenery, these waterfalls are the cynosure of all eyes.