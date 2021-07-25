Wild elephant menace on the rise

The rise in the wild elephant menace has affected the farmers in Naladi village in Kakkabbe Gram Panchayat jurisdiction.
The straying of elephants into the village has created fear among the villagers. The elephants have damaged coffee plants, bananas, arecanut and coconut trees.
Farmer Natolanda Nanjunda has urged the forest department to initiate steps to drive the elephants back to the forest.
