‘Working to bring fishermen under unorganised sector’

Port, Fisheries and Muzrai Minister Kota Srinivas Poojary, along with his wife Shantha, offered ‘bagina’ to River Swarna, which is in full spate near Sheembra on Thursday.

He was accompanied by MLA Raghupathi Bhat. Poojary later told reporters that the sand problem will be resolved within 15 days as the district administration was addressing the issue on a priority basis.

‘Resolving problem’

The administration is keen on resolving the problem at the earliest, he added.

Responding to the tragic incident of Suvarna Tribhuja fishing boat, the minister said that the Central government will offer compensation to the families of the fishermen.

“A missing fisherman’s family was not been able to repay the Rs 25 lakh loan. But the chief minister has promised to extend all help,” he said.

On his new responsibilities, Poojary said that he would attempt to improve the dilapidated ports and harbours across the coastal districts.

“Fisheries sector also has been encountering problems. I will focus on the problems and recommend fishermen to be placed under the unorganised sector labour,” he promised.

‘Remove legal obstacles’

He said that elaborate plans had been chalked out in order to remove legal obstacles in the process of bringing fishermen under the unorganised sector.

A meeting was held on the proposal with officials concerned.

The minister, responding to a demand by Krishnamurthy Shivatthaya, trustee of the temple committee for an approach road, promised to chalk out plans to improve facilities at the religious place.