Works of medical staff lauded

Medical personnel have been working day and night to protect the health of people, by putting their own health at risk. The sacrifices made by them are invaluable, said MLA Appachu Ranjan.

He was speaking after felicitating doctors on the occasion of World Health Day observed at district government hospital in Madikeri on Tuesday.

"It is important to recognise the achievements of doctors, nurses and other medical staff. Due to the precautionary measures taken by the district administration and the efforts of health department personnel, we have been able to control the spread of Covid-19," he added.

MLC Sunil Subramani said that the district administration, police department, medical personnel, civic workers and elected representatives in the district have been working in coordination to combat Covid-19.

District Health and Family Welfare Officer Dr K Mohan, Kodagu Institute of Medical Sciences Dean Dr Cariappa, Superintendent Dr Lokesh, Dr Aziz and Dr Manjunath were present.