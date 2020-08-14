Yakshagana artist Mohammed Jokatte no more

Yakshagana artist Mohammed Jokatte no more

B Mohammed Jokatte, a second-generation Muslim Yakshagana artist who shot to fame for his baritone voice, passed away in his son-in-law's house in Uppinangady on Thursday night, at the age of 76.

Mohammed hailing from a respectable family in Jokatte was attracted to Yakshagana and learnt the performing art from Sundar Shetty.

Encouraged by doyens of Yakshagana like Sheni, Mohammed had risen to fame for his roles such as 'Vali' in the Yakshagana play 'Vaali Moksha'.

Mohammed had also served on the committees of mosques in Jokatte, as convenor of Anjuman Education Trust and president of Jokatte Gram Panchayat.

He is also a recipient of 'Beary Mutthu' award. He is survived by a wife, son, two daughters and thousands of fans.

