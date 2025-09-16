Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakamysuru

Golden throne assembled for private Dasara traditions of erstwhile royal family of Mysuru

Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar to ascend the throne for the symbolic private darbar during the festivities
Last Updated : 16 September 2025, 11:22 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 16 September 2025, 11:22 IST
Karnataka NewsMysuruTrendingDasaraYaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar

Follow us on :

Follow Us