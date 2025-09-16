<p>Mysuru: Preparations are being made for the private Dasara/ Sharannavaratri celebrations of the erstwhile royal family of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mysuru">Mysuru</a> to continue their traditions within the palace premises, with the assembling of the golden throne on Tuesday.</p><p>The historical gem-studded golden throne, weighing 280 kg, was assembled for the symbolic private darbar of the scion of the erstwhile royal family, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/yaduveer-krishnadatta-chamaraja-wadiyar">Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar</a>, Mysuru MP.</p><p>The throne, which was dismantled after the Dasara celebrations last year, was brought out from a strong room amid tight security. It was assembled at the Amba Vilas Darbar Hall. The entire process was carried out in the presence of Pramoda Devi Wadiyar.</p>.Dasara elephants undergo cannon-firing drills in Mysuru.<p>A team of palace priests performed a series of pujas, including Ganapati homa, Navagraha homa, and Shanti puja, at the palace before the throne was assembled.</p><p>Wadiyar will perform a series of rituals and pujas on all days during Dasara. He will ascend the golden throne and hold a private darbar symbolically on the first day of Dasara on September 22 morning, and every evening, around 7 pm for about 10 to 15 minutes, on the first nine days of Dasara.</p><p>A mask of a lion will be installed on the golden throne, as part of 'Prana Prathishtana' ritual, on the first day of Dasara before Wadiyar ascends it. The mask will be removed on Vijayadashami day on October 2.</p><p>The golden throne will be dismantled after the festivities and kept back again in the strong room.</p>