‘Yakshagana Kalaranga Prashasthi’ for 17 artistes

The ‘Yakshagana Kalaranga Prashasthi’ will be conferred on 17 Yakshagana achievers at Rajangann in Sri Krishna Mutt on November 17.

The award, given by Yakshagana Kalaranga, will carry a cash prize of Rs 20,000 and a citation.

The awards and winners are: Dr B B Shetty Memorial Award — Polya Lakshminarayana Shetty; Prof B B Acharya Memorial Award — Cherkadi Manjunath Prabhu; Nittur Sundar Shetty and Mahesh D Shetty Memorial Award — Peruvai Narayana Bhat; B Jagajeevan Das Shetty Memorial Award — Narayana Poojary Ujire; K Vishwajna Shetty Memorial Award — K Anni Gowda Belthangady; Kuthpadi Anand Ganiga Memorial Award — Sheena Naik Brahmeri; Bhagavatha Narnappa Uppooru Memorial Award — K P Hegde Kota; Dashavathari Marvi Ramakrishna Hebbar and Bhagavatha Vadiraja Hebbar Memorial Award — Nidle Govinda Bhat; Shiriyaru Manju Naik Memorial Award — Ajri Gopal Ganiga; Kota Vaikunta Memorial Award — Moorooru Vishnu Bhat; Padaru Narasimha Shastri Memorial Award — Mahabala Devadiga; Kadiyali Subraya Upadhya Memorial Award — Padre Kumar; Malpe Shankaranarayana Samaga Memorial Award — Ananth Hegde Nitturu; Airodi Rama Ganiga Memorial Award — M Sridhar Hebbar; Kolyuru Ramachandra Rao Honorary Award — Todikana Vishwanath Gowda; Prabhavathi V Shenoy and U Vishwanath Shenoy Honorary Award — Nagappa Gowda; Gunavanthe M Thimmayya Honorary Award — Lakshman Kotian Sunkadakatte; and Yakshachethana Award to Yakshagana Kalaranga volunteer Ramesh Rao Saligrama.