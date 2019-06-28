'Youth from coastal region don't join police'

A special drive, ‘Karavaligere Join Police’, is being organised to encourage youth from coastal districts to join police force, Karnataka State Reserve Police (KSRP) ADGP Bhaskar Rao said.

He was addressing the gathering after inaugurating a workshop, organised by district police in association with KSRP and Karnataka Coastal Security Force (KSCSP), to create awareness among youth in the coastal areas to join the police department on Thursday.

ADGP said the youth from coastal areas were known for their courage and vigour.

“They are intelligent and their involvement in the force will be an added benefit for the department.”

Rao added that the youth from the region should inspire others.

He expressed his disappointment over the lack of interest among youth in the region on exploring employment opportunities in the police department. In the past five years, the number of aspirants from the region has dipped, Rao added.

“This has led to an increase in the enrolment of youth from other regions.”

Rao maintained that the problems related to the law and order are area-specific. Thus there is a need for the local officers to manage the situation. People from outside will surely take sometime to understand the geography and also the culture of the area, which is crucial towards solving the law and order issues, he added.

“By the time, the officials get acquainted with the local culture, system and language, they are transferred to some other place. The huge vacancy also had added to the imbalance in the law and order mechanism,” he said.

The problems that exist in the region are also due to the shortage of police personnel. Over 1,624 posts of police constable and 110 posts of inspector are vacant in the coastal region, Rao added.

He assured that the department’s recruitment process was transparent and any sort of pressure, including the political pressure was ignored.

“If you come across middlemen promising jobs in police department, then you can file complain with the department.”

He said the crime pattern had changed and the increasing number of white collar crimes demanded more intellectualism. “There is no work pressure when compared to earlier times.”

Rao also added that the wages offered in the department were very attractive. Asserting that the department is considering the recommendations of Auradkar panel report, ADGP said this would enable better facilities to the police personnel and their families.

He said that police job also offers adventurous life besides serving the nation and the people. There are many divisions in the department and there also opportunities to serve in these departments.

He added that police department will take up writing and physical training session lasting for 5-6 days for the youth of the coastal region.

He cleared the queries of the youth who were participating in the workshop on joining the department.

SP Nisha James said that in the recent recruitment rally held for police enrolment in the district, there were every few from the area.

She said special drive in the form of camp would be held to create awareness among the youths for joining the police force.