Zilla Utsava: Adventure sports from today

Adventure sports will be held in the district from February 25 as a part of Chikkamagaluru Habba (Zilla Utsava) scheduled to be held from February 28 to March 1.

Briefing reporters, District In-charge Minister C T Ravi said that Rs 2.5 crore will be spent on Chikkamagaluru Habba.

General Thimmayya National Academy of Adventure, in association with the Department of Youth Empowerment and Sports, will conduct adventure sports till March 1.

Water adventure sports will be held at Nallooru Kere from 9 am to 5.30 pm.

Jet skiing, speed boat, banana ride, bumper ride, kayaking, rafting, water roller and other adventure sports will be held. Government school children can participate in kayaking, still water rafting, water roller for free of cost. Mobile wall climbing will be held at Subhash Chandra Bose District Maidan in Chikkamagaluru.

The minister said Chikkamagaluru Adventures Sports will organise paragliding from February 28 to March 1 at AIT College grounds from 6.30 am to 12 noon and 4 pm to 6 pm.

As a part of the programme, district-level essay, quiz and debate competitions will be held at Kuvempu Kala Mandira from February 26. A national-level art camp will be held at Shanthiniketana School of Art in Chikkamagaluru till February 27.

The event will be inaugurated by Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on February 28. A colourful procession will be held from Kamadhenu Ganapathi temple to M G Road on the occasion.

As a part of the programme, a film festival will be held at Milan and Nagalakshmi theatres in Chikkamagaluru on February 28 and 29. Also, a food festival will be organised. ‘Mookajjiya Kanasugalu’, ‘Rama Rama Re’, ‘Kalidasa Kannada Meshtru’, ‘Bell Bottom’, ‘Hebbettu Ramakka’ and ‘Rajakumara’ films will be screened. The entry is free.

Heli tourism services will be an added attraction. The heli tourism services will be offered from IDSG College Maidan. The tickets will be available at IDSG college maidan, DC’s office and KSRTC bus stand. Tickets can be booked by visiting www.helitaxi.com, Ravi said.

The movement of vehicles on M G Road in Chikkamagaluru is prohibited from February 28 to March 1 from 6 pm to 11 pm.