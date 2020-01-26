Meet some of Karnataka's Padma awardees who span diverse fields

K V Sampath Kumar and K S Jayalakshmi are the editors and proprietors of India’s only Sanskrit daily ‘Sudharma,’ published from Mysuru. Started by his father Pandit Varadaraja Iyengar in 1970, Sudharma is now celebrating 50 years of publication.

Bharat Goenka is the Managing Director of Tally Solutions that provides enterprise resource planning software. Based out of Bengaluru, the company has 1.6 million customers.

Read more: Padma Shri 2020: Tulasi Gowda planted seeds of conservation & the fruits are there for all to see

Graduating in Mathematics, Goenka had dreamt of designing a software for maintenance of accounts. Rolling out ‘Accountant’ software initially, Goenka improved it later and renamed the software as ‘Tally’.

Dr B N Gangadhar is the director of National Institute of Mental Health & Neuro Sciences (Nimhans). A senior professor of psychiatry, Gangadhar has over 30 years of extensive experience in the field of mental health, from both clinical and academic perspectives. An alumni of Bengaluru Medical College, Gangadhar joined Nimhans in 1982.