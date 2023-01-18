Meeting to solve Nirani-Yatnal spat: Kateel

Karnataka BJP president Nalin Kumar Kateel on Tuesday said that the party’s top brass is seized of the matter related to a spat between Industries Minister Murugesh Nirani and MLA Basangouda Patil Yatnal.
“I have briefed the party leaders in Delhi about Yatnal’s frequent attacks on Nirani and PWD Minister C C Patil. National general secretary (in charge of K’taka) Arun Singh will soon call Nirani and Yatnal for a meeting and will resolve the issue,” Kateel told reporters.
