Meeting to solve Nirani-Yatnal spat: Kateel

Karnataka BJP president Nalin Kumar Kateel on Tuesday said that the party’s top brass is seized of the matter related to a spat between Industries Minister Murugesh Nirani and MLA Basangouda Patil Yatnal.

“I have briefed the party leaders in Delhi about Yatnal’s frequent attacks on Nirani and PWD Minister C C Patil. National general secretary (in charge of K’taka) Arun Singh will soon call Nirani and Yatnal for a meeting and will resolve the issue,” Kateel told reporters.