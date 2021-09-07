MES defeat in Belagavi unfortunate: Shiv Sena

Rattled by the defeat of Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti (MES), the Shiv Sena has slammed the BJP leaders from the state who are rejoicing the defeat of Marathi people in Belagavi civic polls.

“It is unfortunate,” Shiv Sena chief spokesperson and Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Raut said speaking about the defeat of MES candidates in the elections in Belagavi that is often seen as a matter of prestige for Maharashtra.

“The conspiracy of the Karnataka government to get the Marathi manoos in Belgaum defeated so that they lose their claim over the city is unimaginable,” he said.

It may be mentioned, Maharashtra claims 814 villages along the borders in Belgaum, Karwar, Nippani, Bidar and wants them to be included in the state - as a large population here speaks Marathi. However, the two neighbouring states are in a dispute and the matter is pending with the Supreme Court.

Hitting out at BJP leaders, Raut said: “It’s okay your party won. But you are rejoicing the defeat of Marathi manoos. Aren't you ashamed of yourself? There is unease in many places of Maharashtra over the defeat of MES…..never before this kind of betrayal had been seen.”

Raut pointed out that “lakhs of people” have sacrificed their lives for “Marathi pride” and “self-respect in Belgaum”.

