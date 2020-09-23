Minister of State for Railways Suresh Angadi dies of Covid-19

Minister of State for Railways Suresh Angadi (65) died of Covid-19 at AIIMS, New Delhi on Wednesday night.

The 65-year-old leader was admitted at the AIIMS Trauma Centre, which is a dedicated Covid-19 facility, on September 11.

"Shri Suresh Angadi was an exceptional Karyakarta, who worked hard to make the Party strong in Karnataka. He was a dedicated MP and effective minister, admired across the spectrum. His demise is saddening. My thoughts are with his family and friends in this sad hour. Om Shanti," Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted.

However AIIMS is yet to confirm his death.

The Belagavi BJP Lok Sabha member before getting admitted to hospital had tweeted, "I have tested #Covid19 positive today. I am doing fine. Taking the advice of doctors. Requesting all those who have come in close contact with me in the last few days to monitor their health and get tested in case of any symptoms."