MLAs meet Santosh in another meeting?

In what looks like rebellion brewing against Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, a section of party legislators reportedly held a meeting with BJP national general secretary (organisation) BL Santosh recently.

Santosh is seen as Yediyurappa's bete noire. The legislators, according to sources, rallied against Yediyurappa for keeping them out of his Cabinet and also complained against the growing clout of Yediyurappa's son B Y Vijayendra in the party and administration.

The developments came days after eight-time MLA Umesh Katti, along with few other legislators, met Industries Minister Jagadish Shettar. Katti had also reached out to former JD(S) chief minister H D Kumaraswamy during the week, as anger among BJP MLAs over not being inducted in the Cabinet continued to simmer.

While details of the legislators who met Santosh are not known, reports said that C P Yogeshwara had arranged the meeting. Katti and Yogeshwara, it can be noted, were among the names said to have been finalised for the recent Cabinet expansion, but missed the berth due to various factors.