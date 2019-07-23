Monsoon: Landslides at four places in Kodagu district

With the monsoon intensifying, landslides occurred at four places on NH 275 connecting Madikeri-Mangaluru on Tuesday.

Following heavy rain, landslides occurred at Karthoji and Katakeri near Madenadu and disrupted the movement of vehicles on Monday night.

The Rapid Action team personnel, using four earthmovers, cleared the soil and boulders to facilitate the movement of vehicles on Tuesday morning.

The caving in of loose soil at last year’s tragedy sites has made the residents a worried lot.

Landslides

Landslide on the road connecting second Monnangeri village affected vehicular movement. Minor landslides had occurred at Kandanakolli, Madapura, Koppathooru, Garvale and Soorlabbi on the Madikeri-Somwarpet state highway.

Officials of the national highway wing of PWD said, “the earthmovers will be placed by the side of the highway to clear the soil, so as to facilitate the movement of vehicles.”

Meanwhile, heavy rain continued to lash Madikeri. NDRF personnel who are camping in the district visited Subrahmanya Nagara, private bus stand area, Indiranagar and Chamundeshwarinagar and reviewed the situation.

According to NDRF team head Udith Kumar Deekshith, the NDRF personnel will function round the clock. “The local residents need not panic. A temporary road will be laid using sandbags, if road connectivity is cut off due to landslides,” he said.

Water level

Water level in River Cauvery increased slightly. The river is in spate at Bhagamandala, Siddapura, Nelyahudikeri, Dubare and Kushalnagar. Kootuhole stream in Madikeri is full.

The inflow of water to Harangi reservoir has increased to 2,335 cusec. In the last 24 hours (ending 8.30 am on Tuesday), Bhagamandala received 103 mm rain followed by Sampaje —80 mm, Madikeri—61 mm, Virajpet—47 mm and Srimangala—42 mm.