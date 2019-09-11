Moudgil posted to ATI-Mysuru

Bharat R Joshi
Bharat R Joshi, DH News Service, Bengaluru ,
  • Sep 11 2019, 22:34pm ist
  • updated: Sep 11 2019, 22:38pm ist

The state government on Wednesday transferred IAS officer Munish Moudgil and posted him as the director-general of the Administrative Reforms & Training (ATI) in Mysuru. 

Moudgil was the commissioner for Survey, Settlement and Land Records. He will be replaced by M T Reju. 

Other transfers are as follows: J Ravishankar, managing director, Karnataka Urban Water Supply & Drainage Board; N Jayaram, managing director, Krishna Bhagya Jala Nigam; V P Ikkeri, metropolitan commissioner, Bengaluru Metropolitan Region Development Authority. 

 

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get the top news in your inbox
GET IT
IAS officers transferred
Comments (+)
 