MUDA to rejuvenate 6 lakes

Mangaluru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) has developed six lakes and the work on the rejuvenation of six other lakes is in progress.

The MUDA, in the first phase of rejuvenation of lakes in its jurisdiction, has taken up the development of 12 lakes. Along with the work on rejuvenation, planting of saplings on the banks of these lakes is also being taken up, MUDA Chairman Ravishankar Mijar told DH.

If the land is available, a walking track for recreation will also be developed, he added.

The MUDA had decided to develop lakes not only in Mangaluru but also in Ullal and Mulki after conducting a survey.

“For taking up rejuvenation work on lakes, we need all the documents pertaining to the lakes to be in order. There are issues pertaining to the encroachment of lakes which need to be sorted out before taking up the work,” he said.

The lakes that have already been developed are Karmbistana Kere in Jappinamogaru (Rs 25 lakh), Dadasa Kere in Konaje (Rs 99 lakh), Kundodi Kere in Bajal (25 lakh), Nadupalli Juma Masjid Kere in Kasba Bengre (Rs 20 lakh), Katipalla Kere (Rs 98 lakh) and Jalakada Kere (Rs 1.5 crore).

The work on six lakes is in progress. Bairadi Kere, situated in Padil, spread across 1.29 acres with a surrounding area of 1.2 acres is being developed on the pond-park concept and to make it a leisure and recreation space, which is healthy and safe, for use by citizens of all age groups. The work is taken up at a cost of Rs 2.54 crore.

The work on Padupanambur Kere (Rs 25 lakh), Bondanthila Kappadattu Kere (Rs 20 lakh), Kadri Kaibattalu Kere (Rs 1 crore), Bondanthila Pakkalapade Kere (Rs 25 lakh) and Kadri Jogi Mutt kere (Rs 50 lakh) is in progress.

Tavarekere in Harekala, a public lake near Ombathukere in Ullal CMC limits, and other lakes will also be developed in the future.