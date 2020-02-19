Mysterious noises startle Karwar, Tikota residents

Residents of Karwar in Uttara Kannada district and Tikota taluk in Vijayapura district were on Wednesday startled by loud booming noises.

Sources and causes of these noises are yet to be ascertained.

Residents in Karwar claimed that they heard booming noise around 1.30 pm that reminded them of loud explosion. The mysterious noise was heard for about 50 kilometres till Kaiga Atomic Power Station.

It is said that materials used to explode boulders by an agency constructing the quadrangle road or explosion in deep sea as part of second phase of Seabird project may have triggered the noise.

Residents of Somadevarahatti, Malakanadevarahatti and surrounding villages in Tikota taluk claimed to have heard the booming noise.

The residents rushed out of their houses with their children after hearing the noise. Utensils and other materials fell down, while livestock raised alarms. A few old structures have developed cracks.

Tremors were felt in the region about two months ago. Mines and Geology Department senior official Chidambar, after spot inspection, termed the incident as a natural geographical occurrence and there was no need to panic.