'BJP MP taking credit for Mysuru-Bengaluru expressway'

BJP MLC accuses party MP of lying, taking credit for Mysuru-Bengaluru expressway

The projects were approved when Siddaramaiah was the chief minister of Karnataka, BJP MLC A H Vishwanath said

Ranjith Kandya
Ranjith Kandya, DHNS, Mysuru,
  • Aug 22 2021, 14:53 ist
  • updated: Aug 22 2021, 14:53 ist
MLC A H Vishwanath. Credit: DH File Photo

BJP MLC A H Vishwanath slammed his own party MP Pratap Simha for allegedly taking credits for the Mysuru-Bengaluru expressway and said that the project was sanctioned by the then UPA government.

The MP has been making false claims and taking credits for the projects sanctioned a decade ago, Vishwanath alleged.

"Mysuru-Bengaluru expressway, Bengaluru-Madikeri Highway, Madikeri-Mangaluru Highway works are the contributions of UPA government," Vishwanath said at a press conference in Mysuru.

The projects were approved when Siddaramaiah was the chief minister of Karnataka and Dr H C Mahadevappa was the PWD minister of the state and the credits must go to UPA, he said.

Vishwanath asked the MP to bring new projects rather than taking credits for old projects. "The project was sanctioned before you became MP. R Dhruvanarayan, Ramya and I were the MPs when the project was sanctioned," he said.

Vishwanath added that even the Undavadi Drinking water project was not brought by Pratap Simha and accused him of lying.

A H Vishwanath
Karnataka
India News
Mysuru
Bengaluru
BJP
Congress

