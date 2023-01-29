Bommai inaugurates Vishnuvardhan's memorial, promises 'Karnataka Rathna' title

It was a happy, emotional and fulfilling moment for family members of veteran actor Saahasasimha Vishnuvardhan and for hundreds of his fans who gathered at Haalaalu village of Mysuru taluk Sunday as Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai inaugurated his memorial over 13 years after his death. The memorial has come up at a cost of Rs 11 crore on a five-acre land.

"This memorial has been a true honour to Vishnuvardhan. I am sure this memorial with various features including an art gallery, auditorium, a space to train artists and others would be a noted tourism centre, and an important destination for his fans. I am committed to its further development which would benefit the film fraternity in acting training courses and his fans. We will also fulfill the proposal of Vishnuvardhan's family to set up the 'Film and Television Institute of India' in this place in the coming days," the CM said.

Responding to his fans who displayed placards demanding the 'Karnataka Rathna' title on Vishnuvardhan, CM Bommai promised to fulfill it soon.

CM Bommai said, "I am attending this event as Vishnurdhan's fan. Anyone who would have seen his very first movie 'Nagarahavu' in 1972 would have become his fans. He has won the hearts of people with his natural acting in all kinds of roles, for over four decades. He has contributed immensely to the Kannada film industry and upheld the Kannada flag. He was very humane, emotional and spiritual."

He added, "Bharathi Vishnuvardhan has stood by him as a huge strength. It is because of her determination, the memorial has become a reality atlast that too in his birthplace Mysuru, where he breathed his last too. I thank B S Yeddyurappa who sanctioned Rs 11 Crore for this memorial when he was Chief Minister."