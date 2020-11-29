Children paint zebra crossings; send safety message

In an effort to create road safety awareness among the children and make them responsible citizens, the city-based Kreatment Events and The Thought School, in association with Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) and Mysuru City police, organised a `Fairy's Touch', re-painting zebra crossings in the city, on Sunday.

Fairy’s Touch engages children on a half-day activity in painting ‘Zebra Crossing’ on the select roads of Mysuru. Hundreds of students from different schools and colleges took part enthusiastically in the activity.

The students spent a few hours with the Police personnel, painting the zebra crossings. Children aged above 13 years were guided by artistes from the reputed national arts and craft material retailer Itsy Bitsy, to colour the Zebra crossings.

Mysuru Mayor Tasneem and MLA L Nagendra inaugurated the event by painting the Zebra Crossings with messages ‘Not to drink and drive’. Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Prakash Gowda and Assistant Commissioner of Police (Traffic) S N Sandesh Kumar, Corporators Shivakumar and Pramila Bharat were a part of event.

The event, which was launched as part of Children’s Day, will conclude on December 27. The event also aims at bringing out the hidden talents of the children, who have been staying indoors since several months due to the outbreak of Covid-19, said Kishore Rachaiah, head of Kreatment Events.

Due to Covid-19 pandemic, the organisers had taken all initiatives to ensure the safety of the participants. Aniruddha Padmanabh, founder and chief executive officer of The Thought School said, the event aimed to create a safe environment for select children on the occasion of Children’s day to come out while ensuring social distancing, sanitising and wearing masks.”

The objective of the event is to include children to create responsible society, while giving them an opportunity to manifest their creativity, he added.

All the children were subject to covid norm tests for any symptoms and went through fitness check up from the authorised medical practitioners. The initiative organised with the support of organisations like, Rotary Club, GSS Foundation, RKB build Pro, Daliah, TVS Motors, Apollo Hospitals and others.