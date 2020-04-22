Coronavirus lockdown: Ban on liquor sale in Karnataka to continue till May 3, says S T Somashekar

Cooperation Minister S T Somashekar said that the ban on liquor sale will continue up to May 3, even though Karnataka is facing a huge loss.

The minister was on Chamarajanagar district tour, visiting several Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee yards and interacting with the farmers and officials, on Wednesday.

The Union Government has given permission to procure one lakh metric tonne of Tur dal on minimum support price of Rs 6,100 per quintal. The Chief Minister would soon announce a decision on relaxing the lockdown in 10 districts including Chamarajanagar and Shimoga, which have not recorded any COVID-19 positive cases so far, he said.