A 45-year-old man made an attempted to kill self due to non-availability of liquor during the lockdown in Mysuru on Thursday.

Anand tried to end his life by silting his throat at his residence in Hoysalanagara in the city.

Anand was under depression as he did not get liquor since lockdown to combat COVID-19. However, he is undergoing treatment in a hospital.