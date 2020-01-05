Develop analytical intelligence visually impaired told

Visually-challenged retired professor N Bhoralingaiah on Saturday, blamed apathy of the politicians and the present system for the poor condition of visually-challenged people. He called upon the special children to strive for intellectual development.

Bhoralingaiah was speaking during the World Braille Day, organised at Divya Jyothi Charitable Trust, here. He said that due to rampant corruption among political party leaders, the deprived class people are suffering. “Politicians’ greed for wealth makes special people to suffer. Due to irregularities, genuine persons are not getting benefits and facilities under various scheme,” he alleged.

Bhoralingaiah told the children of Divya Jyothi Charitable Trust, “We don’t need facilities to lead a luxurious life. We need opportunities and facilities for intellectual growth and for development of analytical intelligence.”

The 80-year-old professor, who lost sight, when he was a three-year-old kid, recalled his sufferings during his childhood days. “I was humiliated at school and college. I was totally depressed during college days. I was not able to read. Thus, I was abused by teachers. But, I managed to overcome all odds and succeeded with the support of my friends,” he said.

Officer seeks support

District Disabled Welfare Officer D J Mamatha assured of full support and also urged the professor and the trust for cooperation in implementing schemes in an effective manner for the welfare of special persons.

She said, “It is the responsibility of every individual to treat special persons in a respectful manner. The government has the responsibility to ensure welfare of the visually challenged people as well as students. Visually-challenged children have their own world. Special people are fabulous.”

Be active in all sector

The officer advised the children to be active in all fields. In recent days, a majority of visually-challenged persons focus on music. But, there are opportunities in other fields too. Special persons have cracked UPSC examinations and are serving as IAS officers, professors and also in other high positions, she added.

The district has a total of 7,964 visually-impaired persons and many of them receive government’s benefits. The government is also issuing phonetic laptops for students, she told.

Retired Economics professor M G Basavaraju, trust founder M A Shivaprakash and trustee S Dhananjaya were present.