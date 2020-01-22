Ex-CM to protest against forcible loan recovery from farmers

Former chief minister Siddaramaiah said that he will hold a protest, if the bank officials forcibly recover loans from farmers.

Addressing media persons here on Wednesday, he said, “The banks should not forcibly recover loans from farmers. The farmers are battered by both floods and drought. The state and Central governments should rush to the rescue of the farmers at this hour of distress. If the farmers repay the loan, it is fine. If the recovery is forcible, it will become inevitable to stage a protest.”

He termed the decision of the Mysuru Bar Association, to suspend its member, who would defend B Nalini, a student booked for sedition under IPC Section 124A, as unconstitutional. “There is no provision for the association, to bar its members from representing an accused before law. There is an emergency like situation in Kashmir and thus, Nalini’s intention to hold the placard ‘Free Kashmir’ was to urge the government to free Kashmir from such situation. This is not sedition. It is not right to attempt to attack advocates such as Manjula Manasa, who question the decision of the association,” he said.

Manjula Manasa has complained to the Bar Association that a few members tried to attack her when she questioned the decision of the association on January 20.

“The demolition of the huts of Bangladeshis in Bengaluru city (however, it is not proved that the huts belonged to Bangladesh infiltrators), is condemnable. When Bangaldeshis came here, they gave place to settle down. Now, they are being evicted. The BJP claims that the Bangladeshis will be given citizenship under CAA, 2019. But, now, the BJP government is driving them out. Double standards,” Siddaramaiah said.

Bomb attack

In reply to a question on the bomb found in Mangaluru International Airport, he said that he did not have much information about Aditya Rao, who has surrendered before the police. “A thorough investigation should be held to unearthed the truth. He should not be protected, by projecting him as a mentally-ill person," he said.