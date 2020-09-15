Foundation laid for Vishnuvardhan Memorial in Mysuru

The state government has sanctioned Rs 11 crore for the construction of Vishunvardhan memorial at Halalu on Manandavadi Road on the outskirts of Mysuru. A sum of Rs 5 cr was already released for the memorial coming up on five acres.

Speaking after laying foundation stone, virtually, on Tuesday, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said that the Karnataka State Police Housing and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited will execute the project. Vishnuvardhan Smaraka Nirmana Samiti will oversee the construction. “Vishnuvardhan, who acted in over 100 films in a span of 36 years, was not just a good actor, but a great human being with social concern. His contributions to Kannada film industry are commendable,” he said.

The memorial is a decade-long plan, since the death of Vishnuvardhan on December 30, 2009. His fans were unhappy over the government’s helplessness to build a memorial for the actor at Abhiman Studio, where he was cremated. As the plot at Abhiman Studio was facing legal hassles, the government offered an alternative land at Mylasandra in Kengeri or a plot Ramanagar district. This land too was embroiled in a controversy, as it came within buffer zone of Turahalli forest.

Bharathi Vishnuvardhan decided to shift the memorial to Mysuru, his native place. The actor was born in Chamundipuram of Mysuru. The government allotted five acres of land on Manandavadi Road in Mysuru for the memorial. A date was fixed for laying the foundation stone by then chief minister Siddaramaiah. Meanwhile, local farmers raised objection to the works and moved the court. However, the High Court of Karnataka disposed the matter and gave a green signal for the project, recently.

Bharathi Vishnuvardhan said that it was her dream to set up South India branch of Film and Television Institute of India in the name of Vishnuvardhan as a tribute to the late actor. “ I wish the state and union governments join hands to start the institute on the premises of Vishnuvardhan memorial,” she said.

The memorial will include a six-foot tall statue of the late actor, a photo gallery, a fountain and an auditorium.