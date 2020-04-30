Four COVID-19 patients recover in Mysuru; active cases tally at 28

With four more COVID-19 patients recovered on Thursday in Mysuru and the active cases declined to 28.

Deputy Commission Abhiram G Sankar confirmed that the Patients 270, 321, 365 and 367 recovered and discharged from the hospital on Thursday.

The district has reported as many as 90 positive cases and 62 among them have recovered as on Thursday.

It has to be recalled that the number of new cases has drastically declined. After a gap of four days, one positive case was reported on Wednesday. However, no new case was reported until Thursday noon.