Heavy rain brings misery to Mysuru region

Heavy showers, coupled with thunder and lightning, lashed Mysuru city and many parts of old Mysuru region on Thursday evening.
A heavy spell of shower in the evening resulted in waterlogging in many parts of the heritage city. Commuters travelling to hospital and for emergency works had a tough time in negotiating the flooded roads.
The evening showers poured misery on Mandya town, where more than 10 full-grown trees and several electricity poles were uprooted. Rainwater gushed into several houses in the low-lying Haalahalli Layout slum, Vivekananda Layout and beedi workers colony, causing hardship to the residents.
About 10 acres of banana plantation at Kunduru in Malavalli taluk was damaged in the rain coupled with strong winds.
Parts of Kodagu and Chamarajanagar also experienced thundershowers while Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Karwar and Chikkamagaluru districts witnessed light showers through the day.
