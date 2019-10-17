High political drama unfolds atop Chamundi Hill

High political drama unfolded atop the Chamundi Hill in the city on Thursday morning as resigned MLA A H Vishwanath and MLA Sa Ra Mahesh visited Sri Chamundeshwari Temple following a challenge by the former on Tuesday. The devotees visiting the temple were inconvenienced as the ‘darshana’ was delayed for over an hour.

It may be recalled that Vishwanath had challenged Mahesh of the JD(S), who had alleged that Vishwanth was ‘sold’ for Rs 25 crore, to bring his ‘buyer’ to the temple and he would wait there at 9 am. Vishwanath arrived at the temple 10 minutes before the schedule and offered obeisance to the deity. Later, he was waiting for Mahesh in the courtyard of the temple. Mahesh arrived at the temple by 9.15 am and went inside.

Mahesh paid obeisance to the deity and swore that he stands by his statement on the floor of the Assembly and that Vishwanath was ‘sold’ to the BJP. However, he did not meet Vishwanath, who was waiting outside.

By 9.50 am, Vishwanath left the hill shrine by stating that he has fulfilled his promise and waited for him for nearly an hour. He said, Mahesh is a coward and an escapist. “Now that he has failed to produce my ‘buyer’ before me or the deity, it is proved that he has levelled a false allegation against me. One should consider my age, my experience and my contribution for the development of the state and welfare of the people,” he said.

Vishwanath accused Mahesh of unnecessarily making baseless allegations. “He should not resort to ‘hit and run’ politics. People are watching. His leaders, former prime minister H D Deve Gowda and former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy, are watching. He is now stating that he has resigned in September itself to create sympathy among the people,” he said.

On the other side, Mahesh said, he was waiting for Vishwanath inside the temple. “I stand by my statement. I am not a coward. Vishwanath is a coward as he did not face me. I do not want to see his face again,” he said.

Earlier, while entering the temple, he shed tears when media persons asked for his reaction.