In a 1st, Chamundeshwari idol brought to Mysuru Palace

In a first, Chamundeshwari idol brought to Mysuru Palace 

Minister in-charge of the district S T Somashekar offered puja to the idol

Ranjith Kandya
Ranjith Kandya, DHNS, Mysuru,
  • Oct 15 2021, 14:49 ist
  • updated: Oct 15 2021, 14:49 ist
Mysuru Palace. Credit: DH Photo

For the first time, Chamundeshwari Devi Utsava Murthy was brought in a grand procession from Chamundi Hill to the Mysuru Palace.

The idol of the Devi will be placed inside golden 'howdah', which will be carried by Dasara elephant Abhimanyu, during the Jamboo savari today evening.

Minister in-charge of the district S T Somashekar offered puja to the idol and it was taken out in a procession in an open vehicle.

Various art troupes, police band, horses attached to Mounted Police participated in the procession.

The idol was brought to Mysuru Palace via Tavarekatte, Ittegegoodu and Harding Circle.

Check out the latest DH videos:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Mysuru Palace
Mysuru
Dasara festival
Chamundeshwari
Karnataka
S T Somashekar

Related videos

What's Brewing

In Pics | Interesting facts about billionaire Jack Ma

In Pics | Interesting facts about billionaire Jack Ma

'Rashmi Rocket' movie review: Makes for a decent watch

'Rashmi Rocket' movie review: Makes for a decent watch

When wild jumbos disrupt life in 'Kashmir of the South'

When wild jumbos disrupt life in 'Kashmir of the South'

People use mental shortcuts to make difficult decisions

People use mental shortcuts to make difficult decisions

Was this our last Covid surge?

Was this our last Covid surge?

 