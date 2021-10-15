In a first, Chamundeshwari idol brought to Mysuru Palace 

For the first time, Chamundeshwari Devi Utsava Murthy was brought in a grand procession from Chamundi Hill to the Mysuru Palace.

The idol of the Devi will be placed inside golden 'howdah', which will be carried by Dasara elephant Abhimanyu, during the Jamboo savari today evening.

Minister in-charge of the district S T Somashekar offered puja to the idol and it was taken out in a procession in an open vehicle.

Various art troupes, police band, horses attached to Mounted Police participated in the procession.

The idol was brought to Mysuru Palace via Tavarekatte, Ittegegoodu and Harding Circle.

