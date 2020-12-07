Jal Shakti national award for HIMS

The Hassan Institute of Medical Sciences (HIMS), has bagged a national award for water conservation and management, taken up as part of National Service Scheme activities. It has secured third place in the country.

The Ministry of Jal Shakti announced the 2nd National Water Awards for the year 2019, at a virtual programme, held recently.

The ministry announces 16 awards for the water conservation on different categories like state, district, city municipal council, factory, school, newspaper, organisation and others.

HIMS has bagged the award under the category best institute, and was presented a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh and a memento.

HIMS, as part of its NSS activities had taken up water harvesting at the buildings on its premises, recycling of the collected water and using it for developing the park on the premises, sends alert on WhatsApp groups to prevent water wastage, conducting streetplays, distributing pamphlets on water conservation and other awareness programmes on conservation of water.

The institute also conducted jathas at several villages in the district to create awareness on saving water and also screened a documentary 'Home and inconvenient truth', organised essay competition for the students on their role in saving water, drawing competition and others.

The ministry has recognised HIMS and presented the award for its conservation activities and for taking all measures for conserving precious water.

Vice-president Venkaiah Naidu, Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekawat and others participated in the award function, which was a virtual event.