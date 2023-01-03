Litterateur writes to Mysuru top cop over play row

Litterateur Chandrashekar Kambar writes to Mysuru top cop over negative portrayal of play

The director of the play had allegedly included some derogatory remarks against former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and KPCC president D K Shivakumar

Shilpa P
Shilpa P, DHNS, Mysuru,
  • Jan 03 2023, 19:06 ist
  • updated: Jan 03 2023, 19:06 ist
Jnanapeeta awardee Chandrashekar Kambar. Credit: DH File Photo

Litterateur and Jnanapeeta awardee Chandrashekar Kambar has written to Mysuru city police commissioner Ramesh Banoth to initiate action against director Karthik Upanyu for staging his play Shambashiva Prahasahana without his permission at Rangayana recently, and also for twisting its literature negatively. He even urged him to initiate action against Rangayana for providing an opportunity to stage the play which did not have his permission. 

Expressing his despair over the entire development, Kambar stated, "none of my plays will have any personal remarks about any one. First of all, the director was supposed to take my permission to stage the play, but he had not done it. Upon that, he has twisted the literature of the play by adding some additional inputs to it. Rangayana too should not have permitted to stage the play which did not have my permission. Hence there should be action against all those responsible for the entire episode."

The director of the play had allegedly included some derogatory remarks against former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and KPCC president D K Shivakumar. 

Meanwhile Congress spokesperson M Lakshman condemned derogatory remarks about Congress leaders in the play, and he warned of a huge protest in this regard. 

