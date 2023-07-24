Minister holds talks on potential of tourism in Mysuru

Karnataka Tourism Minister H K Patil said, the real potential of tourism in Mysuru will be explored and steps will be taken to introduce more heritage sites to tourists.
Speaking to media persons, here, on Monday, he said, he himself is on a study tour to Mysuru to learn more about the further tourism prospects of the region by holding meetings with the officials concerned.
“The old Deputy Commissioner’s office building and other heritage structures in Mysuru have the potential to attract tourists. Such heritage sites will be restored and showcased,” he said.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Adidas gets $565 mn in orders for unsold Yeezy shoes
Tarantino spotted seeing 'Barbie' and 'Oppenheimer'
Radio collars of six cheetahs removed at Kuno
Great Indian Bustards may get a Karnataka nest
ISRO eyes month-end launch for DS-SAR mission
Titmus shatters world record, wins 400m freestyle gold
Small businesses want a piece of Barbie's world