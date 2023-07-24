Minister holds talks on potential of tourism in Mysuru

Karnataka Tourism Minister H K Patil said, the real potential of tourism in Mysuru will be explored and steps will be taken to introduce more heritage sites to tourists.

Speaking to media persons, here, on Monday, he said, he himself is on a study tour to Mysuru to learn more about the further tourism prospects of the region by holding meetings with the officials concerned.

“The old Deputy Commissioner’s office building and other heritage structures in Mysuru have the potential to attract tourists. Such heritage sites will be restored and showcased,” he said.