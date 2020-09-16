MUDA evicts illegal structures, stalls

MUDA evicts illegal structures, stalls

DHNS
DHNS, Mysuru,
  • Sep 16 2020, 16:28 ist
  • updated: Sep 16 2020, 16:28 ist
Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA). Credit: DH File Photo

The authorities of Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) demolished illegal structures and shops, at Devanoor Layout in Mysuru, on Wednesday.

The team, led by MUDA Commission D B Natesh, conducted the drive and cleared encroached corner sites worth crores of rupees. As many as six sites on Devanoor First stage were encroached.

 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Mysuru
Karnataka
muda

What's Brewing

T-rex skeleton could fetch up to $8 mn at NY auction

T-rex skeleton could fetch up to $8 mn at NY auction

'Fish exposed to noise pollution likely to die early'

'Fish exposed to noise pollution likely to die early'

Super Mario, Trump's buddy: The era of Shinzo Abe

Super Mario, Trump's buddy: The era of Shinzo Abe

351 sea turtles die on US coast where sea lions died

351 sea turtles die on US coast where sea lions died

World's oldest animal sperm found in Myanmar amber

World's oldest animal sperm found in Myanmar amber

The Lead: Parliament Session in the midst of Covid-19

The Lead: Parliament Session in the midst of Covid-19

 