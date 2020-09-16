MUDA evicts illegal structures, stalls

The authorities of Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) demolished illegal structures and shops, at Devanoor Layout in Mysuru, on Wednesday.
The team, led by MUDA Commission D B Natesh, conducted the drive and cleared encroached corner sites worth crores of rupees. As many as six sites on Devanoor First stage were encroached.
