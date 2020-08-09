Mysuru: Floods likely to be eased by noon

The flood-like situation on the bank of the Kapila river will be eased by noon as the outflow from Kabini Dam having declined to 30,000 cusecs from 70,000.

The river is getting nearly 35,000 cusec water from Kabini and Nugu dam.

According to the Deputy Commissioner Abhiram G Sankar, the outflow from Kabini will be maintained within 30,000 cusecs as the inflow has declined.

It has to be noted that Kapila river was overflowing as a large quantum, nearly 80,000 cusec, was left into the river from Kabini and Nugu dams.

However, the inflow to the dam saw a decline from Saturday evening and thus the outflow was reduced to 60,000 cusec last evening and to 30,000 cusec on Sunday morning.

As the river was overflowing, Mysuru Ooty road was blocked at Nanjangud and several bridges were closed. All the submerged bridges will be cleared by evening.