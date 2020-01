City Police arrested a 39-year-old man for his involvement in chain snatching and recovered nine gold chains.

Vidyaranyapuram Police arrested one Syed Ummar of Sathyanagar in the city. The crime came to light when the police inspected Ummar's two-wheeler at J P Nagar.

According to the police, he was using the two-wheeler with a duplicate registration number. The Police recovered nine chains and cracked seven cases that were reported across the city.