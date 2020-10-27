Need research on curse against Mysuru royals: minister

Minister for Kannada and Culture C T Ravi, on Monday, said that there is a need for more research on Alamelamma’s curse on Mysuru Royal family.

He was speaking after releasing books, Archaeological Excavation at Talakad Vol-II, Buddhist Art and Culture in Karnataka, Hampi Splendour That was, Mysuru Dasara the State Festival, Karnataka a Garden of Architecture, brought out by the Department of Archaeology Museums and Heritage, here.

Ravi said, it is believed that Talakadu turned a barren land, Malangi turned into a whirlpool and Wadiyars of Mysuru did not have children due to Alamelamma's curse. Adoption of children in the Wadiyars family is still in practice. It is a challenge for science. There is a need for a detailed research and the study on spiritual energy and the curse, he said.

Ravi said, “Macaulay educational system created inferiority among us. It is not right to follow his education policy. Macaulay's education policy created the illusion that civilization, knowledge; science has come from Western countries. Temples, which are engraved in the shape of rockets and aeroplanes, are scientific proofs of our science".